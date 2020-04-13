Guatemala Cites Pandemic In Bid To Pause $35M Award

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- In its latest bid to block the enforcement of a $35 million arbitration award, Guatemala told the D.C. Circuit that having to pay the award would economically harm the country as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Guatemala on Friday said enforcement of the award issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in favor of U.S.-based Teco Guatemala Holdings LLC would do more damage than usual as the country struggles to cope with the health and financial impacts of COVID-19. Teco Guatemala, which had invested in a local electricity company in Guatemala called Empresa Electrica de Guatemala SA,...

