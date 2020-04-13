Capital One And Amazon Want Out Of Data Breach Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Capital One and Amazon urged a Virginia federal judge to let them out of a proposed consumer class action over the bank's massive 2019 data breach, arguing in separate bids that the plaintiffs failed to show how the companies purportedly injured them. In its dismissal bid Friday, Capital One contended that because the stolen data was recovered by the FBI before the hacker could misuse it, the cardholders can't allege that the breach caused them actual harm at the time or that it plausibly could in the future. "Put succinctly, plaintiffs' [personally identifying information, or PII] cannot be misused because it...

