Toyota Sees Warranty Claims Trimmed In Transmission Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has trimmed claims from a proposed class action alleging that Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. allowed its Camry vehicles to ship with faulty transmissions, saying the complaint's allegations of a design defect aren't covered under the vehicles' express warranty. Chief U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips on Friday told the proposed class, led by named plaintiff Jaime Loo, that the New Vehicle Limited Warranty that came with the 2018 and 2019 Camry models at issue in the suit only covers manufacturing defects, and the most recent amended complaint doesn't support those allegations. The amended complaint only states that...

