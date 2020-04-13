NY Contractor Must Face Supermarket Work Suits In NJ

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday said a New York general contractor can't escape suits from a subcontractor over allegedly overdue payments under their agreement by relying on separate contracts the former has with supermarket chain Wegmans, citing "ambiguity and confusion" over the documents' terms. The appellate panel upheld trial court rulings denying The Pike Co. Inc.'s bids to toss SAL Electric Co. Inc.'s complaints because a forum selection clause in the Wegmans contracts required litigation to occur in New York. The panel said "the ambiguity and confusion of the documents' terms as to how and in which forum...

