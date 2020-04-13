3 Firms Vie For Lead In Spirit AeroSystems Securities Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Labaton Sucharow LLP and Pomerantz LLP competed for lead counsel in a proposed class action accusing airplane parts maker Spirit AeroSystems of hiding knowledge that Boeing, its biggest customer, would be halting production of its 737 Max planes. On Friday, the three contenders entered their bids in Oklahoma federal court, arguing their respective clients had each suffered the largest financial losses due to Spirit's cover-up and subsequent stock-drop when information about Boeing production and Spirit's accounting deficiencies was later revealed. Labaton said Meitav Dash Provident Funds and Pension Ltd. would be the best choice for...

