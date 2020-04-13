Opening Bands To Wi-Fi Can Trigger $183B Boon, Group Says

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Clearing the airwaves in the 5.9 and 6 gigahertz bands for wireless internet could lead to more than $183 billion in U.S. economic growth over five years, a trade group says in a study backing FCC proposals to open the spectrum. A study conducted by Raul Katz, a scholar of economics and telecom policy, and published by WifiForward estimates a $106 billion impact on gross domestic product stemming from increased broadband speeds, accelerated deployment of the internet of things and support for the augmented reality/virtual reality market. Katz also projected broadband service providers and telecom equipment makers will earn a "producer surplus"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS