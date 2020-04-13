Minn. Atty Beats Malpractice Claim Over Botched Surgery Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing an attorney of botching a man's medical malpractice case, saying the last-minute withdrawal of two expert witnesses was avoidable and therefore not grounds to postpone trial. The panel found in a unanimous, unpublished opinion that Mario A. Ruiz and his wife were rightly denied a continuance that could have salvaged their case because the last-minute refusal of one expert to testify and the abrupt unavailability of another reflected poor trial preparation by Ruiz's counsel. The Ruizes' case foundered when Dr. Daniel DiBardino refused to testify out of fear...

