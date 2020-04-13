NJ Senate OKs Revamped Family Leave Law Amid Virus Woes

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A measure to expand New Jersey's family leave law during "epidemic-related emergencies" passed in the state’s Senate on Monday, bringing Garden State workers one step closer to having guaranteed time off to deal with a variety of situations caused by the novel coronavirus or future outbreaks.The bill, which was written by Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-West Deptford, sailed through the chamber with a 38-0 vote, though two of the state's senators didn't cast a ballot. S.B. 2374 amends an existing family leave law in the state, which was also authored by Sweeney."This public health crisis is putting enormous strains on families, especially those that need to care for a loved one who is infected," Sweeney said in a press release Monday. "They should not be forced to choose between an ill family member and their job.""While we are experiencing emergency circumstances that could not have been anticipated, this is what the law should be covering," Sweeney added.Currently, New Jersey's family leave law lets workers take time off for the birth or placement of a child or to care of a family member with a serious health condition. S.B. 2374 expands the law to include situations that can stem from an outbreak like the coronavirus, such as a school closure or the quarantine of a family member.Leave policies in the U.S., which were already garnering attention, stepped further into the spotlight when the novel coronavirus that emerged at the end of 2019 hit the nation. Congress in March passed the, which included theUnder the law, employers with 500 or fewer employees have to provide workers up to two weeks off at full pay — subject to certain caps — if they're directly affected by the virus, and at partial pay to care for affected family members.The statute also gives workers up to 10 weeks off at partial pay to care for children whose schools or child care centers have closed due to the virus, after two unpaid weeks.--Editing by Abbie Sarfo.

