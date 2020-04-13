Fed. Claims Court Rejects Protest Over $7M CBP Deal

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has denied a challenge to a roughly $7 million U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract for employee relocation services, ruling the agency fairly assessed the bids and awarded the deal to the lower-priced, technically equal proposal. Judge Ryan T. Holte on Friday rejected ARC Relocation LLC's contentions that CBP strayed from its own contract proposal guidelines by awarding the deal to Reliance Relocation Services Inc., and granted the government and Reliance's cross-motion for judgment on the administrative record. The government did not conduct a flawed analysis by finding the proposals of the two companies technically...

