Ligado Fires Back At Pentagon Concerns Over 5G Proposal

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Ligado Networks hit back at "fearmongering" by agencies alleging that its efforts to repurpose spectrum for 5G may interfere with GPS signals, saying in a letter released Monday that those agencies were trying to usurp the Federal Communications Commission's authority. A recent missive from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration highlighting the concerns of senior U.S. Department of Defense officials over potential global positioning system interference is just the latest in a series of "astounding" efforts to step on the FCC's commercial spectrum authority and should be ignored, Covington & Burling LLP partner Gerard J. Waldron said in an April 12...

