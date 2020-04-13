Modell's Calls Appeal Of COVID-19 Ch. 11 Pause 'Frivolous'

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Modell's Sporting Goods Inc. slammed a move by its landlords to appeal a judge’s order suspending its bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 retail shutdown, with counsel for the 131-year-old ailing sporting goods giant telling Law360 on Monday, “We plan to move for sanctions if the frivolous appeal is not dismissed.” “It’s frivolous. A first-year law student would know that relief granted under Section 305 is not appealable. See 305(c),” Modell’s attorney Michael D. Sirota of Cole Schotz PC, told Law360. “We have put counsel on notice that we plan to move for sanctions if the frivolous appeal is not dismissed,” Sirota...

