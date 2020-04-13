Calif. Appeals Court Upholds San Joaquin Delta Plan

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court says a state agency tasked with managing the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta water resources is not required to include concrete targets to reduce water use as part of its regulations. Overturning a lower court that sided with environmental groups that attacked the water resources plan, the appeals court panel ruled Friday that the Delta Stewardship Council can adopt regulations "as needed" to carry out its powers and duties. A state trial court voided the council's management plan in 2016 for not having "measurable or otherwise quantifiable targets" in several areas, such as reducing reliance on the delta's water and...

