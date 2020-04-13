Ricky Martin Dodges FIFA Song Contest Suit At 1st Circ.

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday handed a victory to Ricky Martin, largely backing a lower court's decision to let the Puerto Rican pop star out of a case accusing him of stealing a songwriter's music after it was entered in a FIFA World Cup-themed contest. A three-judge panel said a Puerto Rico district court had been right to toss Luis Adrian Cortes-Ramos' suit alleging violations of copyright and other laws. However, the appeals panel said the lower court should have given Cortes-Ramos a chance to amend his suit, which was tossed in part because he hadn't sought a copyright registration for...

