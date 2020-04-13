Del. Judge Denies German Energy Storage Co.'s Doc Request

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday nixed a German energy storage company's bid for documents it says are needed for a €142 million ($155 million) arbitration in Europe over defective safety valves, concluding private arbitration tribunals don't qualify under the applicable statute. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly found that the arbitrators adjudicating the proceeding being conducted in Germany, which was initiated by Storag Etzel GmbH, didn't meet the definition of "tribunal" under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, which allows courts to provide assistance with relation to disputes before a "foreign or international tribunal." Storag Etzel filed the litigation last...

