Watchdog Says DOD Unit Must Redo $44M IT Contract Award

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog ordered the U.S. Transportation Command to reevaluate bids for a $44 million IT services contract, saying the agency hadn’t shown why the contract winner’s technical proposal was given the same ratings as a rival offering more work. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision publicly released Monday that USTRANSCOM hadn’t performed the comparative analysis to back up why it awarded TekSynap Corporation LLC an IT contract despite its proposed staffing plan appearing technically inferior to the one drawn up by CEdge Software Consultants LLC. USTRANSCOM’s evaluations “do not discuss to any meaningful degree the advantages or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS