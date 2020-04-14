Transpo Outfit Strikes $2.5M Deal To Park Driver Break Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge greenlighted a $2.5 million deal to end a class action accusing transportation company First Transit Inc. of violating state law by failing to provide hundreds of paratransit workers proper rest periods. U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo on Monday granted final approval to the settlement, which would resolve a suit from a class of First Transit paratransit bus drivers claiming the company flouted California law by not providing them with 10-minute rest breaks for every four hours they worked. After various costs are taken out of the $2.5 million total award — like carve-outs for attorney fees...

