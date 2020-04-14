GM Escapes Most Claims In Defective Touchscreen Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has taken an ax to a proposed class action alleging that General Motors LLC sold Cadillacs with defective touchscreens, variously dismissing most claims over a dearth of named plaintiffs, lack of jurisdiction and lateness. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff found the complaint led by named plaintiff Matt Goldstein couldn’t support claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act or claims of breach of express or implied warranty, fraud and consumer protection claims. In addition, claims from all the non-California residents were dismissed with prejudice, as the judge found they had not alleged GM...

