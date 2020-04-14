NJ's July Bar Exam Now Set For Sept. Pending Virus Status

The high court’s order follows its announcement last week that it would allow qualifying law school graduates to begin practicing law, despite the July exam’s cancellation due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
“The exam is now scheduled for Sept. 9-10, but that date remains tentative, subject to public health conditions later this year,” Monday's announcement said.
Candidates can find information about the exam on the New Jersey Board of Bar Examiners’ website. The test will be offered at multiple sites.
New Jersey has become a COVID-19 epicenter, second only to New York state in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. Gov. Phil Murphy announced 4,059 new cases Tuesday, the highest single-day surge yet, for a total of 68,824. The virus has claimed 2,805 lives in New Jersey, according to Murphy, although the governor did say the rate of spread is slowing in the state.
The New Jersey high court’s directives for aspiring lawyers seems to heed the warning of law professors who opined that delayed bar exams could deprive the legal industry of manpower when demand was likely to “skyrocket” amid the unfolding health crisis. A March 22 policy paper titled "The Bar Exam and the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Need for Immediate Action" urged U.S. courts to find ways for law school graduates to begin practicing right away.
The New Jersey Supreme Court acknowledged as much in its April 6 order allowing for temporary law licenses, citing the increasing need for legal services at a “critical” time.
Signing up for the next available law exam is a requirement for the temporary license. Per the order, 2020 law school graduates also have to earn certification from the New Jersey Supreme Court Committee on Character before they begin practicing, and then must only practice under the supervision of attorneys in good standing and who have been licensed for at least three years.
The temporary license will lapse unless the graduates take the first available examination after graduation or get a hardship extension to take the following exam, according to the order. The New Jersey Board of Bar Examiners will grant one extension to graduates who make a specific showing of personal hardship.
The temporary ability to practice law will also lapse for graduates who fail the exam.
