Chevron Accuses Puerto Rico Of Cherry-Picking Pollutant Info

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Chevron and other oil companies urged a Puerto Rico federal court Monday to allow jurors in the territory's suit over groundwater pollution to hear evidence and testimony about numerous contaminants other than a chemical in their gasoline, saying excluding the information would deny the companies a fair trial. Puerto Rico can't bar evidence or mention of chemicals besides methyl tertiary butyl ether, or MTBE, in its groundwater because it is essential and "highly relevant" information the jury must consider in order to reach "a fair and unbiased view of the impact of MTBE in the groundwater," Chevron Puerto Rico LLC said...

