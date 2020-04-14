Trader Joe's Says 401(k) Fee Lawsuit Based On 'Pure Guess'

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Trader Joe's is urging a California federal judge to ax a proposed class action claiming the company squandered workers' retirement savings on excessive 401(k) plan fees, telling the judge that the two ex-workers who sued don't even know how much they were charged. The company argued Monday that former employees Nicolas R. Marks and Lorri A. Bowling's contention that Trader Joe's workers pay $140 per year to participate in the 401(k) plan is a "pure guess." "A mere guess or estimate of recordkeeping fees does not suffice to state a claim," Trader Joe's said in a reply brief supporting their motion...

