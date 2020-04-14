Fed. Circ. Wipes Out $110M Ericsson Patent Win Under Alice

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that an Ericsson computer security patent is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice holding, wiping out a $110 million award the company had won against smartphone maker TCL in the Eastern District of Texas. In a 2-1 opinion, the majority held that Ericsson's patent is ineligible under Section 101 of the Patent Act because it merely covers the abstract idea of controlling access to resources, an argument the district judge had rejected before a jury found that TCL infringed. "Although written in technical jargon, a close analysis of the claims reveals that they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS