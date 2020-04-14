Insurers Say Court Must Decide Venue For $1M Harvey Claim

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers told a Texas federal judge that their dispute with an apartment complex owner seeking more than $1 million for allegedly fraudulent insurance appraisals of damage sustained during Hurricane Harvey belongs in federal court, where the judge must decide whether arbitration is appropriate. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, and eight other insurers asked a Southern District of Texas judge Monday to deny Bollinger Investment Partners Ltd.'s request to remand the suit back to a South Texas court in Victoria County. Bollinger's commercial property insurance policy includes an arbitration clause that is valid and enforceable even though Bollinger didn't...

