Insurer Wants To Skip Defending Town In $3.6M Asbestos Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An insurer is asking a Massachusetts federal court to decide it doesn't have to cover a Boston suburb in a $3.6 million suit brought against it by a real estate developer over high levels of asbestos at a purchased property because the town's dumping of construction debris on the lot decades ago wasn't an accident. In its complaint filed Monday, Arrowood Indemnity Co. asks the court for a declaratory judgment that none of the policies its predecessor issued to the town of Wakefield obligate it to defend it against developer The Woods LLC's suit. The allegations of the underlying suit either...

