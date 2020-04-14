FCC Urged To Rethink Blocking States From Broadband Fund

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is being asked to “more creatively” consider avenues for cooperation between states and the federal government while rolling out a new $20 billion fund aimed at expanding internet access in rural America, after the agency blocked many state broadband programs from participating. The Illinois Office of Broadband petitioned the agency Thursday to reconsider its decision to “forego its historically cooperative approach to the state-federal universal service partnership in establishing the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.” The state broadband office takes issue with the agency’s choice not to coordinate with states that have their own programs set up for narrowing the digital...

