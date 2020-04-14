FCC Mulls How To Replace Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has put out a call for public comment on how the agency should carry out a congressional mandate to pay telecom companies to replace equipment made by Chinese industry giants Huawei and ZTE after it was deemed a national security risk. In a public notice Monday, the FCC sought formal feedback on a host of questions to aid the agency's effort to implement a section of the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, which President Donald Trump signed in March. Also known simply as the Secure Networks Act, the new law sets up a $1 billion fund to...

