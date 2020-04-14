9th Circ. Judge Open To Nixing Hagens Berman's $5M Fee Win

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Tuesday to an objector's arguments that a Hagens Berman $5 million fee award should be scrapped in Samsung and Toshiba's $25 million multidistrict price-fixing settlement, saying the appeals court could use this as an opportunity to clarify whether lead counsel bids inform fee awards. During a telephonic hearing before a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Morgan Christen said the Ninth Circuit hasn’t clarified whether trial courts should consider lead counsel bids, like the one submitted by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, in determining final attorney fee awards. “This would be an opportunity for us...

