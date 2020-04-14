11th Circ. Says Epstein Victim’s Rights Weren’t Squashed

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A divided Eleventh Circuit panel on Tuesday denied a petition from a victim of Jeffrey Epstein challenging a nonprosecution deal reached with the billionaire sex offender, saying her rights as a victim were not violated by the deal because federal prosecutors never actually brought charges against Epstein. In a 120-page split opinion, Circuit Judge Kevin C. Newsom, writing for the majority, expressed sympathy for petitioner Courtney Wild and the more than 30 other women victimized by sex trafficker and child abuser Epstein, but ultimately found that rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act of 2004 don’t kick in until criminal proceedings...

