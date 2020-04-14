CoreLogic Inks $6M Deal In Real Estate Appraiser OT Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- California-based real estate data company CoreLogic has agreed to pay $6 million to settle a suit accusing it of not paying hundreds of appraisers for off-the-clock overtime work and not giving them proper meal and rest breaks. Former CoreLogic residential real estate appraisers Harriett Mitchell, Jason Summers and Joseph Adams on Monday asked a California federal judge for preliminary approval of the deal, which would put an end to allegations that the company flouted state labor law and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The appraisers said the deal was “especially meaningful” now, given that many industries across the U.S. have...

