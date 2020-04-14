Houston Hotel's Hurricane Harvey Suit Sent To State Court

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday remanded to state court a suit over insurance coverage of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, saying a hotel operator can bring claims against a consultant who was called in to assess the damage, so the case does not have complete diversity needed to keep it on the federal level. While Delaware-incorporated Everest Indemnity Insurance Co. had argued that Christopher Hartman should be exempt from the suit as he was not the insurance adjuster on Hazari LLC's claim, U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal ruled that he was performing some of the duties as an adjuster,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS