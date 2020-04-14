Calif. Car Crash Victim Must Pay Some Fees Despite Trial Win

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court ruled Monday that a plaintiff who won $650,000 in a car injury trial must pay some of the expert witness and other fees, sharing them with the defendant as the lower court ruled he should. The appeals court affirmed a lower court's decision on how to split expert witness, mediation and court reporter fees between plaintiff Chad Anthony and defendant Xiaobin Li. Anthony sued Li after a car accident in San Francisco in 2014. Li was driving a rented car. Anthony had argued that because he made a settlement offer that wasn't accepted, he should recoup his...

