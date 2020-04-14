Princeton To Settle Workers’ Retirement Plan Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Trustees of Princeton University have reached a settlement with a putative class of current and former university workers challenging the prudence of keeping certain investment options in their retirement plans, the workers’ attorney told a New Jersey federal court Tuesday. The trustees plan to draw up a draft of the settlement papers and submit them to the court next week, Joseph J. DePalma of Lite DePalma Greenberg LLC said in the letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert. Details of the settlement in the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action were not immediately available. “The parties have...

