3rd Circ. Says Cabela's Can't Enforce Proprietary Info Deals

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Sporting goods retailer Cabela’s LLC can’t enforce deals with former employees not to use its proprietary information because the arrangements violate Nebraska law, the Third Circuit has ruled. In a nonprecedential decision Tuesday, a three-judge panel said that though Cabela's filed suit in Delaware, the dispute was subject to the laws of Nebraska, which prohibit the deals as restraints of trade. Due to the conflict with Nebraska law, a nonsolicitation deal that Cabela’s tried to enforce also failed, the panel ruled. The judges were upholding a decision by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews not to issue a preliminary injunction stopping...

