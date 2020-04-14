Split Pa. Appeals Court Revives Ex-NFL Player's Med Mal Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday gave new life to an ex-professional football player’s medical malpractice suit, though the three-judge panel was split over the issue of whether a single question to a witness was justification for a new trial. Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Mary Jane Bowes broke with her colleagues, Judges Kate Ford Elliot and Judith Ference Olson, in the case over whether sports doctor William C. Meyers and his Vincera Institute had misdiagnosed an injury suffered by former Chicago Bears safety Craig Steltz. Judges Ford Elliot and Olson backed the lower court’s decision to grant a new trial over...

