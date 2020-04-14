Telecom Infrastructure Co. Dycom Must Face Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Dycom Industries Inc. can't shake a proposed securities class action accusing the telecommunications infrastructure company of overstating its projected growth, after a Florida federal judge on Tuesday found that Dycom shareholders convincingly argued the company misled them. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said that while not all of the 60 alleged misstatements were actionable, "some" of them were, keeping Dycom on the hook for purported securities fraud. In determining whether certain statements were forward-looking and therefore protected by the safe harbor statute of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Judge Singhal found that Dycom and its executives had failed to express to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS