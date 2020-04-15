9th Circ. Says BIA Held Back Evidence Of Marriage Fraud

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals violated the rights of a U.S. citizen's wife when it denied her visa application because it didn't share what evidence it used to find that her previous marriage was a fraud, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday. A three-judge panel reversed a district court's decision siding with the government and denying an I-130 visa to Ghilamichael Zerezghi's wife Huruia Meskel, an Eritrean citizen, when the board used apartment applications from Meskel's previous husband to show that her marriage was a fraud. The BIA erred when it failed to share that those applications had been used in its...

