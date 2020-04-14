Insurer Wants Out Of Assault Suit Against Punk Rocker

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- New York Marine and General Insurance Co. hit a California punk rocker with a suit on Tuesday, asking a California federal court to declare it doesn’t need to defend the musician in a suit alleging he attacked a patron during a concert. According to the complaint, California law is “unequivocal” in that general liability insurance such as the policy bought by the record label Crime Don’t Pay Inc., which represents Mike Ness of Social Distortion, does not cover willful, deliberate acts. The insurer added the policy specifically does not provide coverage for assault and battery allegations. According to the complaint, Ness,...

