School Payment Processor Botched Data Breach, Parents Say

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Two parents have filed a lawsuit against a company that handled payments for their childrens’ schools, accusing the company and its subsidiary of leaving their private information exposed following a data breach and mismanaging the breach aftermath. Plaintiffs Brian Blake and Catherine Harrison launched the proposed class action Monday, seeking to represent all individuals whose personal data was purportedly exposed in a “massive data breach” in the fall of 2019. Their suit targets Global Payments Inc. and its subsidiary Active Network LLC. The parents described Global Payments’ Blue Bear “software system and payment card environment” as a tool used by thousands...

