Windstream Creditors Say Uniti Deal 'Unraveling'

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of bankrupt Windstream Holdings said Tuesday that the telecom service provider should not get another four months to file a Chapter 11 plan in the face of the apparent "unraveling" of a settlement with spinoff real estate investment trust Uniti Group Inc. In an objection filed with a New York bankruptcy court, the unsecured creditors committee said that with Windstream and Uniti apparently unable to reach a final agreement the court should revisit whether other parties should be allowed to file their own Chapter 11 plans by June. "This raises significant uncertainty regarding the viability of the settlement, confirmability of...

