Condo Developer Owes Liberty $1M For Building Defect Deal

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Tuesday that the developer of a San Diego condominium tower must reimburse Liberty Mutual for $1 million of the $4 million the insurer paid on its behalf to settle a construction defect suit, saying the developer is required to pay multiple deductibles because the defect claims concerned three separate events. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia granted partial summary judgment to Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. in its dispute with policyholder Bosa Development California II Inc., developer of the 170-unit The Legend high-rise condominium building in downtown San Diego. Bosa had argued that all the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS