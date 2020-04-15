Gov't Asks High Court To Review 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's policy of returning migrants to Mexico instead of placing them in detention while they await immigration proceedings. The federal government told the high court that the Ninth Circuit wrongly enjoined its Migrant Protection Protocols, or "Remain in Mexico" policy, in February after finding that the policy violates U.S. treaty obligations to not send asylum-seekers back to countries where they fear torture or prosecution. U.S. non-refoulement obligations only apply to the permanent removal of migrants and not to the temporary placement...

