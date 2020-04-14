Ex-Theranos CEO Seeks 2021 Trial After New Charges Emerge

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes told a California federal judge in a status report Tuesday that she'll need more time to prepare for a criminal jury trial, after federal prosecutors announced they plan to file a superseding indictment against her. Federal prosecutors are proposing to push back the trial against Holmes to October due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But Holmes said she needs more time to prepare, since those prosecutors just informed her that they plan to file more charges and allegations against her in a superseding indictment. She urged the judge to push the trial to early 2021 to avoid...

