Consumers Say Blue Diamond Vanilla Yogurt Is Mislabeled

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed in New York federal court on Wednesday against Blue Diamond Growers accuses the almond giant of misleading consumers by advertising its almond milk yogurt as flavored with vanilla when in reality it mostly uses other substances to flavor the product. The lawsuit filed by customer Lauren Biegel of New York claims the front label of the product should not say it contains vanilla “with other natural flavors” but rather “artificially flavored” because it uses the substance vanillin to boost the taste of real vanilla. “It is deceptive for a food to be labeled as containing vanilla...

