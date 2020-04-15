NBA Bounces Suit Claiming It Stole Fan's Prediction App

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tossed a $50 million lawsuit from a man alleging the NBA stole his idea for an app that would allow fans to win prizes if they correctly predict how their favorite stars will perform, but gave the man a chance to amend his claims now that he is represented by counsel. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods granted a dismissal bid by the league, Commissioner Adam Silver and other officials, finding that Paul V. Norris had failed to show the NBA had agreed to do anything but simply listen to his pitch in 2017....

