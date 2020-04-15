NFL Plan Must Hand Over Doctor Pay Info In Disability Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has told the NFL's retirement plan to reveal how much it paid doctors who evaluated a former player seeking total and permanent disability benefits, finding the plan didn't come up with a good reason why it shouldn't have to give up the information. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Tuesday granted part of former NFL cornerback Charles Dimry's discovery request that demanded the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan hand over records related to money paid to three consulting doctors who evaluated him as part of his multiple claims for total and permanent disability benefits....

