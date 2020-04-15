Cuban Port Case Against Norwegian Revived By Fla. Judge

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday reversed her earlier order dismissing a former Havana port owner’s claims against Norwegian Cruise Line for allegedly trafficking in stolen property while using the port, finding the ruling contained factual and legal errors. Ruling on a motion for reconsideration, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said she agreed with plaintiff Havana Docks Corp. that she had too narrowly construed the liability created by Article III of the Helms-Burton Act, under which it brought its claims, when she dismissed the case on Jan. 7. She also rejected Norwegian’s argument that an amended complaint would be futile, saying...

