7th Circ. Seeks More Info In Fed Judiciary Insurance Row

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge said Wednesday that further briefing was needed to navigate a “tangled” dispute over whether the filed rate doctrine bars claims by employees of the federal judiciary in a long-term care insurance premium dispute. Citing the doctrine, which bars courts from reexamining the reasonableness of rates that have been filed with regulatory commissions, a lower court dismissed the lawsuit in September. A proposed class of judiciary employees had accused CNA Financial Corp. of breaching its contract by raising some customers’ premiums for long-term care insurance but not others'. They claim CNA promised that premiums on the long-term care policy it...

