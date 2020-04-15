NJ Panel Blasts Atty's 'Comedy Of Errors' In Abuse Case

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate court told an attorney that he “flirted with disaster” and made a “parade of errors” in defending a woman against negligence claims in a sexual abuse case, but begrudgingly ruled his misconduct should not cost his client $5 million from an arbitration they failed to attend. The panel ruled that the trial court judge didn't abuse her discretion when she ruled attorney David Schroth’s client should not be punished for his failure to attend an arbitration, object to the $5 million arbitration award or file for a new trial within the deadline set by the court....

