Locke Lord Picks Up Public Finance Trio From Norton Rose

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has beefed up its public finance group in Austin with a trio of attorneys from Norton Rose Fulbright with expertise in securing financing for large infrastructure improvement and rehabilitation projects. Adam Harden joins the firm's public finance practice group as a partner alongside John Hall and Justin Rodriguez, who both joined as senior counsel. The three advise clients that include Texas' largest school districts and housing authorities. Each new addition will bolster different facets of the public financing group, Harden told Law360 on Friday. He specializes in tax services and has served as bond counsel for public finance...

