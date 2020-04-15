Legal Org. Wants National Class Cut From Illinois TCPA Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legal Foundation on Wednesday panned a Seventh Circuit's recent decision plugging national consumers back into a proposed class action in Illinois over unwanted faxes, calling the ruling a "calamity" that will drag companies into far-flung forums to defend themselves. The conservative, nonprofit law firm fired off the brief in support of health data company IQVIA's effort to undo last month's decision, in which the Seventh Circuit cleared the way for an Illinois physician to try and represent a nationwide class in a federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act case against IQVIA. The panel had found that a key U.S. Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS