US Warns Of North Korea Cyberthreat To Financial Industry

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Cybercriminals linked to the North Korean government are plotting attacks on financial institutions across the globe and are capable of disrupting critical infrastructure systems in the U.S., federal officials warned Wednesday. In a joint statement, the departments of State, Treasury and Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation described how North Korea-linked hackers launch cyberattacks on financial companies and other businesses as a way to generate revenue for the regime as it deals with stiff financial sanctions from much of the rest of the world, including the U.S. and U.N. Cybercrimes linked to the North Korean government include several so-called...

